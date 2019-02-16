KQ2 Forecast: Snow continues overnight

**Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the entire KQ2 Viewing Area until 6 a.m. Sunday.

Snow is expected to continue overnight being most widespread before midnight. This system could bring a little bit of a wintry mix, mainly along Highway 36 and south. That is where snow may mix in with some sleet or freezing rain. Ice accumulations are possible towards Platte County and the KC metro.

As for snowfall accumulations a general 1-3 inches is expected from Highway 36 northward. South towards Kansas City, accumulations will likely be around one inch. North towards the Iowa border, a few places could get up to 4 inches of snow. Either way, more snow is on the way so expect snow covered roads once again and difficult travel conditions.

The active weather continues into next week with another chance of accumulating snow on Tuesday. For the rest of the week, temperatures stay below average with highs in the 20s and 30s.

