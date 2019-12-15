KQ2 Forecast: Snow ending this evening

Clear
Sunday we saw 2-4 inches of snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Heavier snow was found to the southwest of us with amounts reaching up to 4 -7 inches of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 9am Sunday until 6pm on Monday.

Posted: Dec 15, 2019 4:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Then system two moves in on Monday morning and could continue through the evening hours. Right now it looks like we could be seeing the heavier snow to the south of St. Joseph.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 13°
Maryville
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 15°
Savannah
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 13°
Cameron
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 8°
Fairfax
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 22°
