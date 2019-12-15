KQ2 Forecast: Snow ending this evening

** Winter Weather Advisory for the KQTV viewing area from 9am Sunday until 6pm Monday. ***

Sunday we saw 2-4 inches of snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Heavier snow was found to the southwest of us with amounts reaching up to 4 -7 inches of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 9am Sunday until 6pm on Monday.

Then system two moves in on Monday morning and could continue through the evening hours. Right now it looks like we could be seeing the heavier snow to the south of St. Joseph.

