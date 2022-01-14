KQ2 Forecast: Snow for part of the weekend

An area of low pressure attached to a cold front will slowly approach our area today. Ahead of this disturbance, we will see light rain across the area. This activity will be scattered from around the lunch time hour through this evening. As the colder air starts to move into our area, temperatures will fall below freezing helping to transition our rain to snow. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect starting at 6 PM tonight and last through noon Saturday.

Snow showers will continue overnight into early Saturday morning. 2-4 inches looks likely across the area, higher totals will be to the north and east of our area. Cold and breezy conditions will take over Saturday with wind chills in the single digits. The rest of the weekend into next week sunshine will return as temperatures slowly start to warm up again.

