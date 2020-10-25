KQ2 Forecast: Snow forecasted Monday

Light snow is expected to persist through the day Monday in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and then taper off Monday evening. 1" to 2" is possible.

Record cold temperatures are forecasted for Tuesday morning with temperatures dropping into the mid-teens to mid-20s. The will provide the first hard freeze, bringing an official close to the growing season.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android