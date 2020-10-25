Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Snow forecasted Monday

Light snow is expected to persist through the day Monday in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and then taper off Monday evening. 1" to 2" is possible.

Posted: Oct 25, 2020 10:04 PM
Posted By: Nadia Price

Record cold temperatures are forecasted for Tuesday morning with temperatures dropping into the mid-teens to mid-20s. The will provide the first hard freeze, bringing an official close to the growing season.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Maryville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Cameron
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Fairfax
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
