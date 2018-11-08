Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Snow is ending across the area tonight

Cloudy and cold as we head into late Thursday night across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Snowfall amounts across the area ranged from 1 to 3 inches with heavier amounts to the south and to the west of St. Joseph. Here at the station we received about 2 inches of snow.

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 9:42 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano


Will note that Friday into the weekend, the coldest air of the season will be moving in. Highs will be way below average in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Overnight lows will be in the teens and low 20s are possible. Brrrrrrrrrr!!!!!! It will be quiet & sunny for the weekend and continue through early next week.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Cameron
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Fairfax
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
