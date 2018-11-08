KQ2 Forecast: Snow is ending across the area tonight



Cloudy and cold as we head into late Thursday night across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Snowfall amounts across the area ranged from 1 to 3 inches with heavier amounts to the south and to the west of St. Joseph. Here at the station we received about 2 inches of snow.

Will note that Friday into the weekend, the coldest air of the season will be moving in. Highs will be way below average in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Overnight lows will be in the teens and low 20s are possible. Brrrrrrrrrr!!!!!! It will be quiet & sunny for the weekend and continue through early next week.

