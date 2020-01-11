Clear
BREAKING NEWS A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday. Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: Snow is starting to fall

It looks like most of the freezing rain ad sleet have moved out and we are just left with potential for accumulating snow. Initial bands of precipitation are developing and starting to move into northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. Snow showers could be heavy at times through this morning and early afternoon. We are still expecting 1-3 inches of accumulating snow here in St Joseph with larger accumulations to the southeast.

Posted: Jan 11, 2020 8:34 AM
Posted By: Madison Gordon

**WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6PM SATURDAY**
The rest of the weekend looks a little on the cold side with daytime highs only reaching into the 30's across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
13° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -3°
Maryville
Few Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -5°
Savannah
Overcast
13° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -3°
Cameron
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 7°
Fairfax
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -4°
A strong cold front will start to make its way into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. We will start to see our chances for rain and snow start as we head into the late afternoon hours of your Friday. The snow will start to pick up as we go into Saturday morning with 2-4 inches of snow possible across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Heavier snow amounts will be to the northeast and south of St. Joseph.
