KQ2 Forecast: Snow is starting to fall

**WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6PM SATURDAY**

It looks like most of the freezing rain ad sleet have moved out and we are just left with potential for accumulating snow. Initial bands of precipitation are developing and starting to move into northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. Snow showers could be heavy at times through this morning and early afternoon. We are still expecting 1-3 inches of accumulating snow here in St Joseph with larger accumulations to the southeast.

The rest of the weekend looks a little on the cold side with daytime highs only reaching into the 30's across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

