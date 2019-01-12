KQ2 Forecast: Snow lingers through Saturday

**Winter Weather Advisory for the following counties until 6 p.m.: Buchanan, Andrew, DeKalb, Holt, Atchison (MO), Nodaway, Worth, Grundy, Doniphan (KS), Atchison (KS). Additional snowfall of 1-3 inches possible through Saturday.

**Winter Storm Warning for Platte and Clinton counties until 6 p.m. Additional accumulations of 2-4 inches possible.

**Winter Storm Warning for Caldwell, Daviess and Livingston counties until 12 a.m. Sunday. Additional accumulations of 2-5 inches possible.

For the rest of the day, scattered snow showers are expected. Snow will move out after 6 p.m. and we should dry out by Saturday night. Additional accumulations will range from 1-5 inches. Highs today will be in the lower 30s. Roads will continue to be slick outside so take it easy if you are out travelling today.

Heading into Sunday, we see a dry but mostly cloudy day with highs in the 30s. Most of next week is looking dry with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Next chance for precipitation will be Friday.

