KQ2 Forecast: Snow moves in on Thursday

Lots of sunshine on your Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures warmed into the mid to upper 40s across the area with just a few clouds moving in late in the day.

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 2:29 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Beyond Wednesday, things turn quite cold and possibly wintry. Another disturbance is forecast to develop Thursday and track through parts of Missouri and Kansas bringing likely chances for light snow showers. Highs will only be in the upper 30s.

Will note that Friday into the weekend, the coldest air of the season will be moving in. Highs will be way below average in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Overnight lows will be in the teens and low 20s are possible. It will be quiet & sunny for the weekend and continue through early next week.

