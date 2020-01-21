KQ2 Forecast: Snow moves in on Wednesday

After some clouds this morning we finally started to see some sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri today. The next disturbance is heading our way from the southwest and should make it into the area late tonight tonight and tomorrow.
The active week across the area will continue as we will see 2 more disturbances head our way starting on Thursday and last through Friday. Temperatures will remain cold through the last half of the week but by next week we could be seeing a slight warm up and more sunshine.
