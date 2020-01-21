Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: Snow moves in on Wednesday

After some clouds this morning we finally started to see some sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri today. The next disturbance is heading our way from the southwest and should make it into the area late tonight tonight and tomorrow.

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 3:47 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

After some clouds this morning we finally started to see some sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri today. The next disturbance is heading our way from the southwest and should make it into the area late tonight tonight and tomorrow.

The active week across the area will continue as we will see 2 more disturbances head our way starting on Thursday and last through Friday. Temperatures will remain cold through the last half of the week but by next week we could be seeing a slight warm up and more sunshine.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 17°
Maryville
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 10°
Savannah
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 17°
Cameron
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 12°
Fairfax
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 16°
After some clouds this morning we finally started to see some sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri today. The next disturbance is heading our way from the southwest and should make it into the area late tonight tonight and tomorrow.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories