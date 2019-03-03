KQ2 Forecast: Snow moves out, dangerously cold air in place

**Winter Weather Advisory for Holt, Andrew, DeKalb, Daviess, Livingston, Caldwell, Clinton, Buchanan, Platte, Atchison (Kan.), and Doniphan (Kan.) counties from 9 p.m. Saturday until 12 p.m. Sunday.
**Wind Chill Advisory for Buchanan, Holt, Andrew, DeKalb, Daviess, Harrison, Worth, Gentry, Nodaway, Platte, Clinton, Caldwell, Livingston, Atchison (Mo.), Doniphan (Kan.) and Atchison (Kan.) counties from 9 p.m. Sunday until 12 p.m. Monday.
After this morning's snowfall, roads will continue to be snow covered and very slick throughout the day. If you don't have to travel, it is recommended that you don't. Strong winds from the north at 10-20 mph will lead to blowing and drifting snow, which will reduce visibility on the roads and recover any plowed streets.
Temperatures and wind chills will become the top story throughout the day. Highs on Sunday will barely get into the lower teens and most of the day will be spent in the single digits. When factoring in the wind, feels like temperatures will be below zero. In this cold of weather, you will need to dress in layers and limit time spent outdoors.
The coldest night of the week will be Sunday night. Low temperatures will be near record values; in the single digits below zero. A wind coming from the northwest at 5-15 mph will lead to dangerously cold wind chills, as cold as -20 degrees Monday morning. Frostbite could occur in as little as 30 minutes in that extreme cold.
Temperatures warm slightly Tuesday and then we will be back into the 30s by Wednesday. There is another disturbance set to move in for the end of the week that could bring some more rain and snow to the area.
