KQ2 Forecast: Snow moves out, temperatures warm up

After an early round of snow this morning, the rest of the day should be mostly dry. There could be some pockets of mist or light snow throughout the day but the majority of us will be dry. Highs today will be getting into the upper 30s so road conditions should improve throughout the day.

The next system to watch will bring more wintry weather Sunday night through Monday night. This system will likely have a little more warm air so a wintry mix is more likely, with the possibility of seeing all rain on the table as well. We will continue to track this system and will provide more updates as we get closer to the event.

For the rest of next week, our weather will quiet back down. After Monday, dry conditions are expected through Thursday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. The next system to watch could bring some rain and snow to the area Thursday night into Friday as temperatures crash back down into the 20s by Friday and Saturday.

