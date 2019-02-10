After an early round of snow this morning, the rest of the day should be mostly dry. There could be some pockets of mist or light snow throughout the day but the majority of us will be dry. Highs today will be getting into the upper 30s so road conditions should improve throughout the day.
The next system to watch will bring more wintry weather Sunday night through Monday night. This system will likely have a little more warm air so a wintry mix is more likely, with the possibility of seeing all rain on the table as well. We will continue to track this system and will provide more updates as we get closer to the event.
For the rest of next week, our weather will quiet back down. After Monday, dry conditions are expected through Thursday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. The next system to watch could bring some rain and snow to the area Thursday night into Friday as temperatures crash back down into the 20s by Friday and Saturday.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow moves out, temperatures warm up
- KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures are warming back up
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm temperatures return this week
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow moves in on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow storm moves through
- KQ2 Forecast: Temperature swings continue
- KQ2 Forecast: Varying temperatures continue
- KQ2 Forecast: Freezing temperatures overnight
- KQ2 Forecast: One more cool day before temperatures warm up
- KQ2 Forecast: Quiet weather and temperatures warming up