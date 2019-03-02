KQ2 Forecast: Snow overnight, dangerous cold returns

**Winter Weather Advisory for Holt, Andrew, DeKalb, Daviess, Livingston, Caldwell, Clinton, Buchanan, Platte, Atchison (Kan.), and Doniphan (Kan.) counties from 9 p.m. Saturday until 12 p.m. Sunday.

**Wind Chill Advisory for Buchanan, Holt, Andrew, DeKalb, Daviess, Harrison, Worth, Gentry, Nodaway, Atchison (Mo.), Doniphan (Kan.) and Atchison (Kan.) counties from 9 p.m. Sunday until 12 p.m. Monday.

Widespread snow will move in around 11 p.m. Saturday night from west to east. The heaviest snow will occur from midnight until 6 a.m. Roads will become snow covered and very slick so travel carefully if you have to. Some blowing snow will also lead to reduced visibility.

As of right now, snowfall accumulations between 1-3" is possible across the KQ2 Viewing Area. Higher snowfall totals will be to the south of St. Joseph towards Kansas City where as much as 3-5" of snow could fall.

Conditions will dry out by Sunday afternoon and then dangerously cold air will be in place. Temperatures will crash into the single digits below zero by Monday morning. A wind coming from the northwest at 5-15 mph will lead to dangerously cold wind chills as cold as -20 degrees Monday morning. Will need to wear plenty of layers and limit your time outdoors. Frostbite could occur in as little as 30 minutes in that extreme cold.

Temperatures warm slightly Tuesday and then we will be back into the 30s by Wednesday. There is another disturbance set to move in for the end of the week that could bring some more rain and snow to the area.

