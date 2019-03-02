**Winter Weather Advisory for Holt, Andrew, DeKalb, Daviess, Livingston, Caldwell, Clinton, Buchanan, Platte, Atchison (Kan.), and Doniphan (Kan.) counties from 9 p.m. Saturday until 12 p.m. Sunday.
**Wind Chill Advisory for Buchanan, Holt, Andrew, DeKalb, Daviess, Harrison, Worth, Gentry, Nodaway, Atchison (Mo.), Doniphan (Kan.) and Atchison (Kan.) counties from 9 p.m. Sunday until 12 p.m. Monday.
Widespread snow will move in around 11 p.m. Saturday night from west to east. The heaviest snow will occur from midnight until 6 a.m. Roads will become snow covered and very slick so travel carefully if you have to. Some blowing snow will also lead to reduced visibility.
As of right now, snowfall accumulations between 1-3" is possible across the KQ2 Viewing Area. Higher snowfall totals will be to the south of St. Joseph towards Kansas City where as much as 3-5" of snow could fall.
Conditions will dry out by Sunday afternoon and then dangerously cold air will be in place. Temperatures will crash into the single digits below zero by Monday morning. A wind coming from the northwest at 5-15 mph will lead to dangerously cold wind chills as cold as -20 degrees Monday morning. Will need to wear plenty of layers and limit your time outdoors. Frostbite could occur in as little as 30 minutes in that extreme cold.
Temperatures warm slightly Tuesday and then we will be back into the 30s by Wednesday. There is another disturbance set to move in for the end of the week that could bring some more rain and snow to the area.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow overnight, dangerous cold returns
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow continues overnight
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow returns Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow showers possible overnight
- KQ2 Forecast: Light snow and cold temperatures return for Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow and arctic air returns
- KQ2 Forecast: Freezing temperatures overnight
- KQ2 Forecast: Drying out overnight
- KQ2 Forecast: Dry Saturday, snow moves in overnight
- KQ2 Forecast: Transitioning to snow overnight, drying out Sunday