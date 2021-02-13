Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Snow possible on Sunday

Posted: Feb 13, 2021 10:19 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

**Wind Chill Warning in effect through 6 PM on Monday**

**Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Buchanan county and areas south  from 6 AM Sunday through 6 PM Monday**

Bitter cold temperatures are set to continue through the rest of the weekend with highs barely making it above zero tomorrow. Wind chills will be sub zero the entire day. Tomorrow we will also see the chance for some slight snow to move through the area. Most areas will likely see around an inch of accumulations, but a few isolated areas could see up to two. The highest snowfall totals will be south of the Kansas City area.

Temperatures will remain extremely cold on Monday with the chance for a few flurries. Temperatures will slowly start to warm up through the rest of the week. Temperatures will likely be slightly above freezing by next weekend.

The cold wind chills are expected to stay with us across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with wind chills around 10 below expected by Saturday morning. A Wind chill Advisory is in effect for the weekend with values in the -15 to -25 degree range. Another round of light snow is expected for the region Saturday morning and Sunday night. Bitterly cold temperatures will continue through the entire weekend, and beyond, with wind chill values frequently going well below zero each morning.
