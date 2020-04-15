Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Snow possible on Thursday

Another cold start for much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Wednesday morning. The sunshine has moved into the area and even with that the temperatures only made it into the low to mid 50's. There is a disturbance that will be moving by on Thursday bringing a chance for rain and snow. The cold temperatures will continue for much of the area through the remainder of the week.

Posted: Apr 15, 2020 3:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

There will be a big warm up across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this weekend. The temperatures across the region will start to rise into the mid to upper 60's as we head into the weekend.

