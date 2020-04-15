Another cold start for much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Wednesday morning. The sunshine has moved into the area and even with that the temperatures only made it into the low to mid 50's. There is a disturbance that will be moving by on Thursday bringing a chance for rain and snow. The cold temperatures will continue for much of the area through the remainder of the week.
There will be a big warm up across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this weekend. The temperatures across the region will start to rise into the mid to upper 60's as we head into the weekend.
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow moves in on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: More snow possible on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow possible on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow continues overnight
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow returns Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: 90s on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow is likely for Thursday evening commute
- KQ2 Forecast: Light snow and cold temperatures return for Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain and snow are possible on Thursday