KQ2 Forecast: Snow possible on Tuesday

Rain and snow will be possible through the day on Tuesday and wind gusts will be up to 25 mph. Highs will be in the low 30s on Tuesday but they will continue to cool into Wednesday. Conditions dry out for the rest of the week and temperatures will gradually climb back into the 50s by the weekend.

Posted: Feb 24, 2020 3:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

It was a cloudy and rainy day across northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. Temperatures climbed into the lower 40s for Monday but another cool down is headed our way. Rain showers at the leading edge of a cold front have already arrived in the area and they will continue into the evening Monday. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30s and winds will pick up to 15 to 20 mph out of the north.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Maryville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Cameron
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Rain and snow will be possible through the day on Tuesday and wind gusts will be up to 25 mph. Highs will be in the low 30s on Tuesday but they will continue to cool into Wednesday. Conditions dry out for the rest of the week and temperatures will gradually climb back into the 50s by the weekend.
