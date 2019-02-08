KQ2 Forecast: Snow possible this weekend

Sunny skies across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. Temperatures remained on the cold side with highs only reaching into the low to mid 20s.
High pressure will build in overnight Friday into Saturday morning, which will allow our winds to switch up to the southeast. We'll rebound into the 30s this weekend with mostly sunny skies on Saturday.
Some rain/snow mix chances are in the forecast for Sunday into Monday. We'll have partly sunny skies by midweek with highs remaining below average in the lower to middle 30s.
