Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Snow possible this weekend

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 2:42 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Sunny skies across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. Temperatures remained on the cold side with highs only reaching into the low to mid 20s.

High pressure will build in overnight Friday into Saturday morning, which will allow our winds to switch up to the southeast. We'll rebound into the 30s this weekend with mostly sunny skies on Saturday.

Some rain/snow mix chances are in the forecast for Sunday into Monday. We'll have partly sunny skies by midweek with highs remaining below average in the lower to middle 30s.

Saint Joseph
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 11°
Savannah
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 8°
Fairfax
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 9°
