***Winter Storm Watch in effect for our northern counties in NW Missouri Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. 5-6 inches of snow is expected.
Some sunshine around northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday. Clouds have moved back into the area and they will stay with us for the next few days.
Active weather once again returns on Tuesday with another disturbance moving through. This will likely bring some snow and possibly a wintry mix late Tuesday and into Tuesday night. As of right now, we could see anywhere from 2-5 inches of accumulating snow with the higher amounts near the Missouri-Iowa state line. Ice could also be a concern. We will be keeping you updated as we get closer to the event.
Beyond Tuesday, the weather does quiet down but we do not see any above average temperatures. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday through Friday with highs in the 20s, 30s, and possibly lower 40s. The next chance for precipitation will be Friday night into Saturday.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow returns Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: One dry day before snow chances return Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns for your Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow continues overnight
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Light snow and cold temperatures return for Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: A quiet but cold day for Monday, snow returns Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunny returns but still cold for your Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: The 50s make a return for Tuesday