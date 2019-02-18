Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

KQ2 Forecast: Snow returns Tuesday

Active weather once again returns on Tuesday with another disturbance moving through. This will likely bring some snow and possibly a wintry mix late Tuesday and into Tuesday night. As of right now, we could see anywhere from 2-5 inches of accumulating snow with the higher amounts near the Missouri-Iowa state line. Ice could also be a concern. We will be keeping you updated as we get closer to the event.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 3:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

***Winter Storm Watch in effect for our northern counties in NW Missouri Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. 5-6 inches of snow is expected.

Some sunshine around northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday. Clouds have moved back into the area and they will stay with us for the next few days.

Active weather once again returns on Tuesday with another disturbance moving through. This will likely bring some snow and possibly a wintry mix late Tuesday and into Tuesday night. As of right now, we could see anywhere from 2-5 inches of accumulating snow with the higher amounts near the Missouri-Iowa state line. Ice could also be a concern. We will be keeping you updated as we get closer to the event.

Beyond Tuesday, the weather does quiet down but we do not see any above average temperatures. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday through Friday with highs in the 20s, 30s, and possibly lower 40s. The next chance for precipitation will be Friday night into Saturday.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 16°
Maryville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 18°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 16°
Cameron
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 15°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 13°
Active weather once again returns on Tuesday with another disturbance moving through. This will likely bring some snow and possibly a wintry mix late Tuesday and into Tuesday night. As of right now, we could see anywhere from 2-5 inches of accumulating snow with the higher amounts near the Missouri-Iowa state line. Ice could also be a concern. We will be keeping you updated as we get closer to the event.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events