KQ2 Forecast: Snow returns Tuesday

***Winter Storm Watch in effect for our northern counties in NW Missouri Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. 5-6 inches of snow is expected.

Some sunshine around northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday. Clouds have moved back into the area and they will stay with us for the next few days.

Active weather once again returns on Tuesday with another disturbance moving through. This will likely bring some snow and possibly a wintry mix late Tuesday and into Tuesday night. As of right now, we could see anywhere from 2-5 inches of accumulating snow with the higher amounts near the Missouri-Iowa state line. Ice could also be a concern. We will be keeping you updated as we get closer to the event.

Beyond Tuesday, the weather does quiet down but we do not see any above average temperatures. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday through Friday with highs in the 20s, 30s, and possibly lower 40s. The next chance for precipitation will be Friday night into Saturday.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android