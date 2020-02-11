KQ2 Forecast: Snow returns on Wednesday

Tuesday was another a mild and breezy day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. This afternoon, temperatures started to rise as more sunshine moved into the area. The clouds will start to move back in by tonight.

A storm system to the south of us will start to make its way towards the area by late tonight and early Wednesday morning. It looks like this storm will move in during the day on Wednesday and could bring at least part of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri some snow showers.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android