KQ2 Forecast: Snow returns on Wednesday

A storm system to the south of us will start to make its way towards the area by late tonight and early Wednesday morning. It looks like this storm will move in during the day on Wednesday and could bring at least part of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri some snow showers.

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 3:49 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Tuesday was another a mild and breezy day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. This afternoon, temperatures started to rise as more sunshine moved into the area. The clouds will start to move back in by tonight.

Saint Joseph
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Cameron
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
Fairfax
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
