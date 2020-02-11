Tuesday was another a mild and breezy day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. This afternoon, temperatures started to rise as more sunshine moved into the area. The clouds will start to move back in by tonight.
A storm system to the south of us will start to make its way towards the area by late tonight and early Wednesday morning. It looks like this storm will move in during the day on Wednesday and could bring at least part of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri some snow showers.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow returns on Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow returns Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow and arctic air returns
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow overnight, dangerous cold returns
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow moves in on Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Light snow possible Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow chances on Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Heat returns on Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances returning Wednesday afternoon
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow continues overnight