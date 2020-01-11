**WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6PM SATURDAY**
Snow showers moved out a little bit sooner than expected keeping snow totals in northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri on the lighter side. Roads are mostly clear but wet, so be cautious of slick spots this evening and Sunday morning. Now that the snow has passed the main concern is the colder temperatures. They are currently in the 20s but they will be dropping into the teens by early Sunday morning, so don't forget that heavy jacket if you're headed out the door Sunday morning.
The rest of the weekend looks a little on the cold side with daytime highs only reaching into the 30's across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow showers have moved out
- KQ2 Forecast: Isolated snow showers possible
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow showers possible overnight
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow moves in on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow storm moves through
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow continues overnight
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow returns Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: A few rain/snow showers possible today
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain moves away
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow chances move in for Thursday