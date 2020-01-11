KQ2 Forecast: Snow showers have moved out

**WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6PM SATURDAY**

Snow showers moved out a little bit sooner than expected keeping snow totals in northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri on the lighter side. Roads are mostly clear but wet, so be cautious of slick spots this evening and Sunday morning. Now that the snow has passed the main concern is the colder temperatures. They are currently in the 20s but they will be dropping into the teens by early Sunday morning, so don't forget that heavy jacket if you're headed out the door Sunday morning.

The rest of the weekend looks a little on the cold side with daytime highs only reaching into the 30's across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

