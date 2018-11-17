KQ2 Forecast: Snow showers possible overnight

**Winter Weather Advisory for Andrew, Holt, Atchison (MO), Nodaway, Worth, Gentry, and Harrison counties from until midnight tonight. Accumulations of up to 2 inches possible. Strong winds could also lead to blowing snow so visibility could be reduced at times. Use caution if travelling today as roads will become slick this afternoon.
Snow has taken its time getting into the St. Joseph area but snow showers are still possible overnight. Accumulations could be up to two inches north of St. Joseph with less than an inch to the south of St. Joseph. Snow will move out before Sunday morning but there could be a few slick spots on the roads early Sunday. Lows will be in the low 20s.
By Sunday, things do dry out and we stay cold. Decreasing clouds with highs in the 30s. Into Thanksgiving week, we see very nice weather. Sunny skies are expected Monday through Thursday with highs in the 40s and 50s. Rain returns to the forecast Friday morning.
