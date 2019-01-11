KQ2 Forecast: Snow storm moves through

**Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas from until 6 p.m. Saturday. Rain will transition to snow late on Friday and last through Saturday afternoon. Snowfall accumulations of 3-6 inches expected.

**Winter Storm Warning for Livingston County until midnight Sunday. Accumulations will be a little heavier at 5-7 inches.

Rain will continue to transition to all snow through the afternoon. Snow will stick around overnight and last into Saturday afternoon. As for accumulations, 2-6 inches appear likely by Saturday afternoon, with the most towards I-35 and our far eastern counties. Slightly more towards Chillicothe where they could see 5-7 inches.

If you are travelling to Kansas City for the football game, allow some extra time and bring the winter gear. Snow will be letting up during the game.

After that system departs, dry weather returns. Will see a mostly cloudy day on Sunday with highs in the 30s. To begin next week, warmer air returns with dry conditions. Highs will be back in the lower to middle 40s Monday and Tuesday, before going back down into the 30s midweek.

