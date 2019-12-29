KQ2 Forecast: Snow to start out the work week

Sunday was another gloomy cloudy day but this time we actually started to cool down as the day progressed. Highs were in the 50s but we have since cooled down into the 30s. This evening we have also seen snow showers with wind gusts of 20+ mph. Those winds will continue to increase through tonight and Monday and highs will be in the mid to upper 20s for tomorrow

Once the snow moves out Sunday we are in for a cold start to the week on Monday. Highs will only get into the mid 30s but wind gust will still be upwards of 20mph. This will bring wind chills into the teens for Monday morning and the 20s for the afternoon. Once we get through Monday we will start to warm up into the 40s. The sun will come out for a few days starting Tuesday, New Years Day will be sunny with highs brushing the 50s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android