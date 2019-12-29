Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Snow to start out the work week

Once the snow moves out Sunday we are in for a cold start to the week on Monday. Highs will only get into the mid 30s but wind gust will still be upwards of 20mph. This will bring wind chills into the teens for Monday morning and the 20s for the afternoon. Once we get through Monday we will start to warm up into the 40s. The sun will come out for a few days starting Tuesday, New Years Day will be sunny with highs brushing the 50s.

Posted: Dec 29, 2019 8:35 PM
Posted By: Madison Gordon

Sunday was another gloomy cloudy day but this time we actually started to cool down as the day progressed. Highs were in the 50s but we have since cooled down into the 30s. This evening we have also seen snow showers with wind gusts of 20+ mph. Those winds will continue to increase through tonight and Monday and highs will be in the mid to upper 20s for tomorrow

Once the snow moves out Sunday we are in for a cold start to the week on Monday. Highs will only get into the mid 30s but wind gust will still be upwards of 20mph. This will bring wind chills into the teens for Monday morning and the 20s for the afternoon. Once we get through Monday we will start to warm up into the 40s. The sun will come out for a few days starting Tuesday, New Years Day will be sunny with highs brushing the 50s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Maryville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 16°
Savannah
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Cameron
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Fairfax
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 16°
Once the snow moves out Sunday we are in for a cold start to the week on Monday. Highs will only get into the mid 30s but wind gust will still be upwards of 20mph. This will bring wind chills into the teens for Monday morning and the 20s for the afternoon. Once we get through Monday we will start to warm up into the 40s. The sun will come out for a few days starting Tuesday, New Years Day will be sunny with highs brushing the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories