KQ2 Forecast: Snowy and cold weekend forecast

Skies cleared out Friday afternoon after a disturbance brought snow across the area Friday morning. Temperatures will start to fall as a cold front will start to move into the area Friday night. There is cold air and snow heading our way as we head into Saturday and we should see highs in the mid 20's. Temperatures will start to fall over the weekend with highs only in the lower 20's.

Posted: Feb 5, 2021 3:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

St. Joseph
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
