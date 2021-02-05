KQ2 Forecast: Snowy and cold weekend forecast

Skies cleared out Friday afternoon after a disturbance brought snow across the area Friday morning. Temperatures will start to fall as a cold front will start to move into the area Friday night. There is cold air and snow heading our way as we head into Saturday and we should see highs in the mid 20's.
Temperatures will start to fall over the weekend with highs only in the lower 20's.
