KQ2 Forecast: Some cooler air moving in for Sunday

After a sunny and warm November day for your Saturday, big changes are heading our way as we end the weekend into the first half of the work week. A cold front will move through early Sunday morning, which will usher in some cooler air and a few clouds. Temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

A disturbance with move through late Sunday night into early Monday, bringing a few scattered snow showers. Not expecting much in the way of accumulation, but the coldest air of the season so far will filter in with it. For Veterans Day on Monday, the sunshine will return but arctic air will be in place with highs only in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

The cold weather continues for Tuesday with highs in the lower to mid 30s before temperatures begin to rebound, but stay below average. We'll have mostly sunny skies with highs back up into the 40s midweek then the lower 50s by Friday into next weekend.

