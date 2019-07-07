Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Some sun with seasonable temperatures today

Wrapping up the weekend with a mostly dry forecast. Cannot rule a stray shower or storm throughout the day on Sunday but the majority, if not all of us, should stay dry. Highs Sunday are in going to be in the 80s.

Posted: Jul 7, 2019 9:14 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Rain and storm chances are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 80s. Conditions do quiet down by midweek as high pressure moves into the area.

Building heat will be the story for the end of next week with quiet weather conditions. Skies should stay mostly sunny Wednesday through Saturday with temperatures getting back into the lower 90s by next weekend.

Saint Joseph
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 78°
Fairfax
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
