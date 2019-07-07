KQ2 Forecast: Some sun with seasonable temperatures today

Wrapping up the weekend with a mostly dry forecast. Cannot rule a stray shower or storm throughout the day on Sunday but the majority, if not all of us, should stay dry. Highs Sunday are in going to be in the 80s.

Rain and storm chances are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 80s. Conditions do quiet down by midweek as high pressure moves into the area.

Building heat will be the story for the end of next week with quiet weather conditions. Skies should stay mostly sunny Wednesday through Saturday with temperatures getting back into the lower 90s by next weekend.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android