KQ2 Forecast: Some sunshine on Thursday

There is a slight chance for a few stray snow showers in areas south of St. Joseph Thursday morning. We will also be bringing our temperatures back up into the 30s and 40s for the remainder of the week.

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 3:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

We had some light snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday. A disturbance moved into the area and we will see a chance for some light snow across the area. High temperatures are only going to make it into the upper 20s and lower 30s for the next couple of days.

Wednesday night into Thursday a storm system will move away from northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. There is a slight chance for a few stray snow showers in areas south of St. Joseph Thursday morning. We will also be bringing our temperatures back up into the 30s and 40s for the remainder of the week.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 19°
Cameron
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 15°
Fairfax
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 22°
