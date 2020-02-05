KQ2 Forecast: Some sunshine on Thursday

We had some light snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday. A disturbance moved into the area and we will see a chance for some light snow across the area. High temperatures are only going to make it into the upper 20s and lower 30s for the next couple of days.
Wednesday night into Thursday a storm system will move away from northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. There is a slight chance for a few stray snow showers in areas south of St. Joseph Thursday morning. We will also be bringing our temperatures back up into the 30s and 40s for the remainder of the week.
