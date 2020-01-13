KQ2 Forecast: Some sunshine on Tuesday

Foggy conditions this Monday morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. With the fog around we managed to reach into the upper 30's and lower 40's. There is a slight chance for some precipitation late Monday night into Tuesday morning.
On Tuesday we will see more sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The sunshine will help us warm up into the lower 40s and the winds will become light a variable. We will stay on the warm side for the first part of the work week before we see another blast of cold air as we head into the weekend.
