Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: Some sunshine on Tuesday

On Tuesday we will see more sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The sunshine will help us warm up into the lower 40s and the winds will become light a variable. We will stay on the warm side for the first part of the work week before we see another blast of cold air as we head into the weekend.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 3:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Foggy conditions this Monday morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. With the fog around we managed to reach into the upper 30's and lower 40's. There is a slight chance for some precipitation late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday we will see more sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The sunshine will help us warm up into the lower 40s and the winds will become light a variable. We will stay on the warm side for the first part of the work week before we see another blast of cold air as we head into the weekend.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Savannah
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
On Tuesday we will see more sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The sunshine will help us warm up into the lower 40s and the winds will become light a variable. We will stay on the warm side for the first part of the work week before we see another blast of cold air as we head into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories