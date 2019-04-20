Some of the nicest weather of the year is ongoing for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with no clouds in the sky on this Saturday. Expect that to continue throughout the day with highs in the mid 70s.
For Easter Sunday, temperatures will be even warmer with highs in the lower 80s. We will see sunny skies to start before a few clouds move in during the afternoon but it will be a dry day. You will notice the wind as it will be coming from south at 10-20 mph.
There are some low-end rain chances beginning Sunday night and lasting through Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the 70s for Monday and 60s on Tuesday.
The remaining days of the week will see a return of some very nice weather. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy Wednesday through Friday with highs in the 60s and 70s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Spectacular Easter weekend weather
- KQ2 Forecast: Nice weather this weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Fall weather for the weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: A sunny weekend forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A good looking weekend forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A cooler weekend forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm weekend forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Beautiful weather continues
- KQ2 Forecast: Perfect December weather
- KQ2 Forecast: Beautiful weather today