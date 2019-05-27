KQ2 Forecast: Spotty storms Monday afternoon, severe threat Tuesday

**Flash Flood Watch for Holt, Atchison (Mo.), Nodaway, Andrew, DeKalb, Worth, Gentry, Daviess, and Harrison counties until 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Throughout the afternoon hours on Memorial Day expect some isolated thunderstorms to develop across the area. There is a chance for a few storms to be on the strong-side and produce gusty winds and large hail. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Overnight, thunderstorms will continue to be possible, mainly north of Hwy. 36. Lows will be in the upper 60s.
Attention then shifts to Tuesday where the Storm Prediction Center already has the entire KQ2 Viewing Area under an enhanced risk for severe weather. Right now, the best timing for severe weather will be during the afternoon and evening hours. Large hail up to golf ball size, damaging winds up to 70 mph and a few tornadoes are looking to be the main threats. We will be keeping a very close eye on the forecast for Tuesday so stay tuned for more updates.
Finally, after days of rainfall, a break in the rain for Wednesday through early Friday before more rain chances once again return late Friday into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
