KQ2 Forecast: Spring-like days ahead

Warmer days are ahead for the weekend and it will feel much more like Spring by this weekend. For tonight, still some cold air to deal with. Expect partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid teens.

Temperatures go above average beginning Friday as highs should reach into the lower 40s under mostly sunny skies. For the weekend, much warmer air moves into the area that will bring some fog and some rain chances to the forecast.

A forecast we deserve after dealing with brutally cold air is on the way for this weekend. Highs will be in the lower 50s Saturday and in the upper 50s to lower 60s on Sunday. Rain does creep back into the forecast for both days. Into next week, we are tracking the chance for some more cold air and possibly some wintry precipitation on Tuesday. Highs by next Wednesday will be back in the lower 20s.

