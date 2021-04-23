Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Spring-like weekend forecast

Scattered showers move into the area this afternoon lasting until the early morning hours of Saturday. The low this evening will be in the mid 40's and the clouds will be leaving the area late Saturday morning. The rest of the weekend looks pleasant and spring like with sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s. Temperatures continue to warm into next week with highs in the 80s on Monday. Rain and storm chances look to return on Tuesday with lingering showers possible into Wednesday. Temperatures will be seasonable to end next week.

Posted: Apr 23, 2021 4:00 PM
Posted By: Jade Steffens

Scattered showers move into the area this afternoon lasting until the early morning hours of Saturday. The low this evening will be in the mid 40's and the clouds will be leaving the area late Saturday morning.

The rest of the weekend looks pleasant and spring like with sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s. Temperatures continue to warm into next week with highs in the 80s on Monday. Rain and storm chances look to return on Tuesday with lingering showers possible into Wednesday. Temperatures will be seasonable to end next week.


St. Joseph
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Clarinda
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
