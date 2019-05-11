KQ2 Forecast: Staying cloudy and cool on this Saturday

Starting the weekend with overcast skies and temperatures in the low 50s. Temperatures today will struggle to get into the lower 60s this afternoon and most places will be stuck in the 50s. Will keep an isolated shower chance in the forecast throughout the day as well.

The chance for more rain will come tonight and into Sunday. Lows overnight will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. For Mother's Day, not the best forecast it appears. On and off rain chances throughout the day with highs in the lower 60s. Indoor plans might be the best bet for the holiday.

Finally, some warmer temperatures and sunshine are on the horizon as we start the new work week. A rather quiet stretch of weather is shaping up as temperatures warm into the upper 60s Monday and then 70s and 80s for the rest of the week. The only chance for rain will be Tuesday night.

