Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: Staying cloudy on Thursday

Cloudy skies continue for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and will continue to be the normal for most of Wednesday and Thursday. We will continue to have a north to northeasterly wind and mostly to partly cloudy skies through Wednesday and Thursday.

Posted: May 20, 2020 3:43 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Cloudy skies continue for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and will continue to be the normal for most of Wednesday and Thursday. We will continue to have a north to northeasterly wind and mostly to partly cloudy skies through Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will warm with highs potentially into the 80s and increasing moisture and instability starting Friday. This will likely mean an increase in shower and thunderstorm chances for the Memorial Day weekend.

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Fairfax
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Cloudy skies continue for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and will continue to be the normal for most of Wednesday and Thursday. We will continue to have a north to northeasterly wind and mostly to partly cloudy skies through Wednesday and Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories