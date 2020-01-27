Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Staying cloudy on Tuesday

After fog across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this morning we did see the sun for just a few minutes today but quickly the clouds moved back into the area and that helped keep our temperatures in the 30's. The clouds will stay with us overnight and on Tuesday with temperatures staying in the mid 30's for highs.

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 3:32 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

After fog across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this morning we did see the sun for just a few minutes today but quickly the clouds moved back into the area and that helped keep our temperatures in the 30's. The clouds will stay with us overnight and on Tuesday with temperatures staying in the mid 30's for highs.

There is a disturbance that will move by the area on Tuesday night and Wednesday but right now the majority of the moisture should stay to the south and west of us. Highs will continue to rise through the week but will stay in the 40s for most of us. By the weekend highs will be in the 50s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Savannah
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
After fog across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this morning we did see the sun for just a few minutes today but quickly the clouds moved back into the area and that helped keep our temperatures in the 30's. The clouds will stay with us overnight and on Tuesday with temperatures staying in the mid 30's for highs.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories