KQ2 Forecast: Staying cold and dry today

Cold temperatures across the area this morning after a cold front moved through and pushed our wintry system out of our area. Today we will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Thursday will be another dry and cold day before late Thursday night another disturbance will move through our area. This system will give us another chance to see a wintry mix with ice and snow accumulations possible. Conditions will start to dry out this weekend and warm up headed into next week.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android