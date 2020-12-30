Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Staying cold and dry today

Cold temperatures across the area this morning after a cold front moved through and pushed our wintry system out of our area. Today we will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Posted: Dec 30, 2020 7:14 AM
Updated: Dec 30, 2020 7:14 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Thursday will be another dry and cold day before late Thursday night another disturbance will move through our area. This system will give us another chance to see a wintry mix with ice and snow accumulations possible. Conditions will start to dry out this weekend and warm up headed into next week.

Saint Joseph
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 19°
Maryville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 19°
Cameron
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 29°
Fairfax
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 17°
The warm air across northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas is on the way out of the area tomorrow. Highs will only make it into the mid 30s on Monday. Precipitation chances will increase Tuesday into Wednesday making for a rain/sleet/snow event with heavier snow to the north of 36 highway. Temperatures will then plummet into the teens overnight Wednesday into Thursday, making for a cold New Years Eve. Highs look to warm into the 40s once again heading into next weekend.
