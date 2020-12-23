KQ2 Forecast: Staying cold on Thursday

A cold front has pushed through our area and temperatures are rapidly falling. A few snowflakes are possible throughout the rest of the evening as windy conditions continue. Temperatures tomorrow morning will drop down into the teens with wind chills down into the single digits.

Christmas eve will be cold with highs only reaching the mid to upper 20s. Temperatures will slowly start to warm headed into the weekend with mostly sunny skies. Next week cooler weather will move back into the area with our next chance for wintry precipitation.

