KQ2 Forecast: Staying cold on Thursday

Posted: Dec 23, 2020 6:27 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

A cold front has pushed through our area and temperatures are rapidly falling. A few snowflakes are possible throughout the rest of the evening as windy conditions continue. Temperatures tomorrow morning will drop down into the teens with wind chills down into the single digits.

Christmas eve will be cold with highs only reaching the mid to upper 20s. Temperatures will slowly start to warm headed into the weekend with mostly sunny skies. Next week cooler weather will move back into the area with our next chance for wintry precipitation.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 6°
Maryville
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 4°
Savannah
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 6°
Cameron
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 6°
Fairfax
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 4°
A warming trend is expected for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas for the first half of the week. Highs will make it into the upper 50s by Tuesday. Winds will increase Tuesday into Wednesday making for a breezy Wednesday. Temperatures will then plummet into the teens overnight Wednesday into Thursday, making for a miserably cold Christmas Eve. Highs look to warm into the 40s once again heading into Christmas Day.
