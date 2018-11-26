KQ2 Forecast: Staying cold on Tuesday

After heavy snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri we saw some sunshine on Monday. The cold temperatures will continue over night but we will return to sunshine tomorrow.

Tuesday skies will be mostly sunny but temperatures will be very cold. Expect highs to only be in the 20s with wind chills or feels like temperatures in the single digits to 10 degrees. We will go down into the single digits overnight tonight into Tuesday morning, which could break new record lows. Our record low for November 27 is 10 degrees that was set back in 2012.

By Wednesday into the end of the week, we'll rebound back up into the 30s and 40s. More precipitation chances return to the forecast though. Isolated rain showers are possible Thursday. By late Friday night into Saturday, there is another disturbance that could bring rain and/or some snow mixed in to the are but we have plenty of time to watch this system as it develops. Nothing compared to what we just went through on Sunday so that's the good news.

