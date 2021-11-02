Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Staying cold on Wednesday

Temperatures are on the cold side this morning with lows hovering at or below the freezing point. Today we saw a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures warming into the upper 40s. Slightly below average temperatures will continue through the rest of the work week with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will continue to warm up through the weekend with highs back in the 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Posted: Nov 2, 2021 4:25 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

St. Joseph
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 46°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 44°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 46°
