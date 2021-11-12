Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Staying cold over the weekend

Today we had increasing clouds and wind gusts out of the northwest up to 40 mph. That northerly wind will keep wind chills in the 20s and 30s all day. A few flurries were found throughout the day. Winds will start to calm down on Saturday with the return of sunshine. Winds will start to pick up on Sunday as a weak disturbance moves through. A few sprinkles and light showers will be possible through the morning hours. Conditions look to dry out to start next week.

Posted: Nov 12, 2021 3:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

St. Joseph
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 24°
Maryville
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 21°
Savannah
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 24°
Cameron
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 28°
Atchison
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 26°
