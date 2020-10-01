KQ2 Forecast: Staying cool and sunny on Friday

Chilly temperatures are in store for tonight as lows drop into the mid to upper 30s. We could see a little bit of patchy frost tomorrow morning, so any sensitive plants should be taken inside this evening.

Temperatures will remain slightly below average through the weekend with highs in the mid 60s. Overall most of the weekend will be dry, but we could see a few scattered showers early Saturday morning. Mostly sunny skies return and temperatures start to warm back up into next week.

