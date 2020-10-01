Clear
BREAKING NEWS Health department reports four more COVID-19 related deaths, 52 new cases Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: Staying cool and sunny on Friday

Chilly temperatures are in store for tonight as lows drop into the mid to upper 30s. We could see a little bit of patchy frost tomorrow morning, so any sensitive plants should be taken inside this evening.

Posted: Oct 1, 2020 5:31 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Chilly temperatures are in store for tonight as lows drop into the mid to upper 30s. We could see a little bit of patchy frost tomorrow morning, so any sensitive plants should be taken inside this evening.

Temperatures will remain slightly below average through the weekend with highs in the mid 60s. Overall most of the weekend will be dry, but we could see a few scattered showers early Saturday morning. Mostly sunny skies return and temperatures start to warm back up into next week.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 56°
A cool forecast is in store for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. Fall-like weather will usher into the area Monday with highs mainly in the 60s and no hazardous weather expected through the week. The area could see its first frost Friday morning as the lows drop into the low-to-mid 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories