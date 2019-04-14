KQ2 Forecast: Staying cool for one more day

Already seeing a good deal of sunshine nearly Sunday and it does appear we will see a mostly sunny day with a few clouds from time to time. Temperatures will stay cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Temperatures quickly warm back up to start the work week as two very nice days will be on the way for Monday and Tuesday. Monday will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s. For Tuesday, more clouds but warmer temperatures. Highs in the upper 70s.
We are tracking the chance for some thunderstorms Wednesday evening and overnight. We will need to keep an eye on this system as strong thunderstorms could be possible. Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 70s.
Temperatures cool back down by the end of the week with highs in the 50s Thursday and then 60s for Friday and Saturday. Scattered showers are possible Thursday but Friday and Saturday appear dry.
