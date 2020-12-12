KQ2 Forecast: Staying cool on Sunday



Cool and cloudy conditions are set to continue tomorrow with highs back in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tomorrow we will slowly watch clouds start to clear out of the area by the second half of the day.

Cool conditions will continue into the beginning of next week with clouds building back into the area on Monday. Sunny skies will take over for the second half of the week as temperatures begin to warm back into the mid 40s.

