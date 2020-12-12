Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Staying cool on Sunday

Cool and cloudy conditions are set to continue tomorrow with highs back in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tomorrow we will slowly watch clouds start to clear out of the area by the second half of the day.

Posted: Dec 12, 2020 10:44 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Cool conditions will continue into the beginning of next week with clouds building back into the area on Monday. Sunny skies will take over for the second half of the week as temperatures begin to warm back into the mid 40s.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Maryville
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Cameron
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 20°
Temperatures are on the increase this week in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs will reach the low 60s by Wednesday afternoon. Above average temperatures and dry conditions are expected until Thursday. Confidence has been increasing in a pattern change expected to take place on Friday.
