KQ2 Forecast: Staying cool on Tuesday

Skies were clear overnight over northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as a cold front moved through bringing a cool start to the week. Monday afternoon we started to see a few more clouds and some very light rain that has moved into the area. More rain chances are possible as we head into Tuesday.
A warm front will push into the region Wednesday bringing in warmer temperatures and thunderstorm chances. The thunderstorm chances will continue to be found across the area as we end the week.
