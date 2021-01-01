KQ2 Forecast: Staying cool this weekend



It was a snowy day across the area for many of us with snow totals ranging from 2-4 inches with areas to the south seeing 5+ inches. Tonight snow will gradually start to taper off giving way to mostly cloudy skies. Tonight lows will drop into the teens with the possibility for some fog to develop early tomorrow morning.

Saturday will be cloudy and cool with highs in the lower 30s. Sunshine will return on Sunday helping temperatures to warm up into the upper 30s. Next week temperatures continue to warm with highs back in the mid to lower 40s. Calm conditions look to remain for the majority of next week. Rain chances will start to increase late next week.

