KQ2 Forecast: Staying cool this weekend

Winds continue to be an issue this afternoon but they will begin to die down this evening. For any Friday night plans, dress warmly. Temperatures will be in the 40s. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear with cold temperatures once again. Temperatures will fall slightly below freezing so make sure you take care of any plants outside tonight.

Below average temperatures likely this weekend with slight chances for rain/snow late Saturday into Sunday morning. The best chance for any precipitation will be south and east of the St. Joseph area.

For Saturday, expect an increase in clouds with highs in the 50s. For Sunday, clouds and slight precipitation chances early before sunshine returns later in the day. Highs also in the 50s.

Mostly sunny skies are expected as we head back to work and school on Monday and Tuesday with some much warmer temperatures. Highs will be back up into the lower 70s. Our weather pattern will pick up once again Tuesday night into Wednesday with another chance of rain in the forecast. Temperatures will cool down again as well by mid to late week with highs in the upper 50s to middle 60s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android