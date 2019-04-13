KQ2 Forecast: Staying dry but cloudy tonight

Overnight, skies will be mostly cloudy as a system misses us to our south and east. Lows tonight will be in the mid 30s. For Sunday, clouds will decrease as the system moves away and sunshine is likely by afternoon. Highs stay cool in the 50s.

Temperatures quickly warm back up to start the work week as two very nice days will be on the way for Monday and Tuesday. Monday will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s. For Tuesday, more clouds but warmer temperatures. Highs in the upper 70s.

We are tracking the chance for some thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and overnight. We will need to keep an eye on this system as strong thunderstorms could be possible. Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 70s.

Temperatures cool back down by the end of the week with highs in the 50s Thursday and then 60s for Friday and Saturday. Scattered showers are possible Thursday but Friday and Saturday appear dry.

