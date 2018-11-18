A cool Sunday will be followed by a cool start to Monday. Under mostly clear skies, temperatures will fall into the low to mid 20s overnight. Definitely will need the winter coat to start the day tomorrow.
Heading into the busy Thanksgiving week, nice weather is expected to continue with some warmer air returning as well. Monday and Tuesday will be the coolest days of the week with highs in the lower 40s but by Wednesday and Thursday, highs will return to the 50s. Thanksgiving itself looks very nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s.
Rain does return to the forecast for Friday as another disturbance is expected to move through. Highs will remain in the 50s. By Saturday, we dry out with another nice sunny day with highs in the lower 50s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Staying dry the next few days
- KQ2 Forecast: A dry Thursday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A dry Wednesday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Dry weather continues on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain early, then dry
- KQ2 Forecast: Staying quiet and warming up
- KQ2 Forecast: A dry and cool weekend forecast
- Warming up and staying dry
- KQ2 Forecast: One more chilly morning but staying below average
- Dry weekend forecast