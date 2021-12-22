Clear
BREAKING NEWS Mosaic Life Care's Chief Medical Officer resigns Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: Staying in the 50s on Thursday

Comfortable temperatures across the area again today with highs making it into the 50s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will only drop into the 30s overnight as a few clouds roll into the area.

Posted: Dec 22, 2021 5:53 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Comfortable temperatures across the area again today with highs making it into the 50s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will only drop into the 30s overnight as a few clouds roll into the area.

Temperatures will stay well above average on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 50s as sunshine continues. Temperatures will be making a run for the record books on Christmas Eve with highs warming into the low mid 60s. The current record high for Friday is 62 set back in 2019. A few clouds will push into the area Friday night bringing the chance for a few sprinkles . Clouds should clear by Christmas morning as a weak cold front moves through. That cold front will only drop temperatures into the mid 50s on Saturday as sunshine returns.

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 34°
Atchison
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 32°
Comfortable temperatures across the area again today with highs making it into the 50s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will only drop into the 30s overnight as a few clouds roll into the area. Temperatures will stay well above average on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 50s as sunshine continues. Temperatures will be making a run for the record books on Christmas Eve with highs warming into the low mid 60s. The current record high for Friday is 62 set back in 2019. A few clouds will push into the area Friday night bringing the chance for a few sprinkles . Clouds should clear by Christmas morning as a weak cold front moves through. That cold front will only drop temperatures into the mid 50s on Saturday as sunshine returns.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories