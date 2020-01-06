Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Staying mild on Tuesday

Tuesday will be mostly sunny which will help our high temperatures get into the upper 40s to the north and lower 50s farther south. We will continue to warm up through the first half of the week.

Posted: Jan 6, 2020 3:44 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Monday we had a beautiful sunrise across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures continued to be above normal for this time of the year. High temperatures were above normal with temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 40's.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny which will help our high temperatures get into the upper 40s to the north and lower 50s farther south. We will continue to warm up through the first half of the week. By Thursday highs will be in the lower 50s but a front will bring in some winter like temperatures to end the week. Thursday may also bring some rain but it looks like this will be concentrated in the southern half of Missouri. Friday may see a few snow flurries as well as high in the lower 30s.

