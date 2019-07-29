KQ2 Forecast: Staying mild on Tuesday

Today the skies cleared out and sunshine was found this afternoon. Temperatures are in the 60s.

Tuesday should be a nice day across the area with the return of sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the 80s. On Wednesday, increasing clouds during the afternoon with slightly cooler temperatures. Highs expected to be near 80 degrees.

A potentially active week of weather is ahead with slight to scattered rain chances in the forecast Wednesday and through the weekend. Right now it appears no day will be a washout but some rain is possible each day. Highs throughout the week will be in the 80s.

