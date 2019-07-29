Today the skies cleared out and sunshine was found this afternoon. Temperatures are in the 60s.
Tuesday should be a nice day across the area with the return of sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the 80s. On Wednesday, increasing clouds during the afternoon with slightly cooler temperatures. Highs expected to be near 80 degrees.
A potentially active week of weather is ahead with slight to scattered rain chances in the forecast Wednesday and through the weekend. Right now it appears no day will be a washout but some rain is possible each day. Highs throughout the week will be in the 80s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Staying mild on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Staying cold on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Staying warm on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Cooler Tuesday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Mild temperatures continue on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: A mild and sunny Saturday
- KQ2 Forecast: Staying cold and sunny on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow returns Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Staying quiet and warming up
- KQ2 Forecast: Staying cool for Thursday